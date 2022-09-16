NCPCR seeks explanation from Amazon India for funding NGO involved in 'unlawful practices'

Left Menu

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Friday issued a notice to Amazon India seeking explanation from it for allegedly funding an NGO involved in unlawful practices.No immediate reaction was available from Amazon India on the matter.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR, in the notice, said it is in receipt of a complaint from NGO Social Justice Forum, Arunachal Pradesh, wherein it has been alleged that All India Mission, an organisation registered in the US and the UK, is involved in unlawful practices by illegally converting children in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:07 IST
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in the notice, said it is in receipt of a complaint from NGO Social Justice Forum, Arunachal Pradesh, wherein it has been alleged that All India Mission, an organisation registered in the US and the UK, is involved in ''unlawful practices'' by ''illegally converting children in India''. ''It has been mentioned in the complaint that the said organisation has more than 100 orphanages across India. As per the complaint, the website and social media pages of the said organisation clearly state that they aim to convert the people in India and also claim that they have already converted many people in India already especially in North East India and Jharkhand,'' the NCPCR charged.

Further, it has been alleged in the complaint that the said organisation is getting charity funds from Amazon India. It has been also written in the complaint that Amazon India has mentioned on its platform that its customers can support All India Mission by shopping at AmazonSmile, the commission said.

''The Commission thereby requests Amazon India to take a look into the matter and furnish the following information to the Commission within 07 days for taking further necessary action - the details of funds in relation to All India Mission, registered address of the said organisation to whom the Amazon India is sending charity funds, names and contact details of persons associated with the said organisation in India,'' it said.

