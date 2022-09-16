10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic rules violation in 2021, says Delhi Police report

Over 10,500 vehicles were impounded and 141 drivers arrested in 2021 for violation of traffic rules, according to a report released by the Delhi Police.

Analysis of data revealed the prime offenders were drivers of cars, scooters and motorcycles. Primarily, scooters, motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and cars were impounded this year.

Most of the arrests were made for drunk driving which is one of the major causes of vehicle crashes, according to the report.

Out of 2,831 challans issued for drunk driving in 2021, 85 per cent were against car drivers, and scooter or motorcycle riders. Data showed that of the 10,667 vehicles impounded, 3,986 were two-wheelers, 2,007 e-rickshaws, 1,456 auto-rickshaws and 1,145 were cars.

The data showed that in 2021, cars and taxis were involved in causing 176 fatal crashes. Two-wheeler riders were responsible for 9.5 per cent of fatal crashes but as victims, they were high on the list with 38 per cent after pedestrians with 41 per cent.

