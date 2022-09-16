Putin: 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey will be paid for in roubles
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey would be paid for in roubles, and that an agreement on this would come into force soon.
Putin made the comments during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.
