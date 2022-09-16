Left Menu

MP: Court sentences to SIMI activists to life imprisonment for attack on ATS team

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:41 IST
A court in Madhya Pradesh on Friday sentenced two members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) to life imprisonment and two others to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for attacking the state police's Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS) and possession of arms.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special additional sessions judge Raghuveer Patel found the accused, Umer Dandoti and Mohammad Sadiq, guilty of attacking an ATS team after escaping from Khandwa jail.

The court sentenced the duo to life imprisonment. The court also convicted SIMI activists Irfan Nagori and Abu Faisal and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case.

According to the prosecution, the court absolved four other accused after examining 36 witnesses.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on each of the four convicted accused, who have been sentenced under different sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The four convicts had escaped from a jail in Khandwa on October 1, 2013, the prosecution said.

The Madhya Pradesh ATS had received information that the SIMI activists after breaking out of jail were coming to the state and neighbouring Maharashtra on the intervening night of December 23-24, 2013.

The ATS intercepted the accused, who opened fire at the police. Faizal and Nagori were arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, the prosecution said.

Later, the ATS arrested Dandoti and Sadiq and a huge haul of explosives was seized from them, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

