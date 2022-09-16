Left Menu

Jammu to get new premises for all courts under one roof

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government has approved the construction of a multi-storied building within the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Complex, Janipur, Jammu, where various types of courts will be established under one roof.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:48 IST
Jammu to get new premises for all courts under one roof
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government has approved the construction of a multi-storied building within the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Complex, Janipur, Jammu, where various types of courts will be established under one roof. Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, conducted an agitation for about a month, during which the court work remained suspended. Agitation was suspended, on September 9, after the intervention of the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the judges of the High Court visited the District Court Complex and talked to the lawyers and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled soon.

The lawyers also insisted to allocate funds for the construction of the new complex. At a meeting held at the Lawyers' General House on September 10, it was decided to suspend the agitation for a few days with the hope that the government would not again force the lawyers to take the path of agitation. According to the officials, the Jammu and Kashmir UT administration, while deciding to construct a multi-storied building in principle, has written to the High Court of Jammu to indicate the location.

The Public Works Department has been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) so that the work on this building can be started soon. The new complex will be state of the art and will house all courts across levels in one big premise.

Local lawyers and judges have expressed their pleasure in this project and are looking forward to the new buildings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022