Jammu to get new premises for all courts under one roof

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government has approved the construction of a multi-storied building within the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Complex, Janipur, Jammu, where various types of courts will be established under one roof. Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, conducted an agitation for about a month, during which the court work remained suspended. Agitation was suspended, on September 9, after the intervention of the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the judges of the High Court visited the District Court Complex and talked to the lawyers and assured them that their demands would be fulfilled soon.

The lawyers also insisted to allocate funds for the construction of the new complex. At a meeting held at the Lawyers' General House on September 10, it was decided to suspend the agitation for a few days with the hope that the government would not again force the lawyers to take the path of agitation. According to the officials, the Jammu and Kashmir UT administration, while deciding to construct a multi-storied building in principle, has written to the High Court of Jammu to indicate the location.

The Public Works Department has been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) so that the work on this building can be started soon. The new complex will be state of the art and will house all courts across levels in one big premise.

Local lawyers and judges have expressed their pleasure in this project and are looking forward to the new buildings. (ANI)

