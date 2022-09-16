Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, September 16: * Socio-religious organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind approached HC to oppose a petition challenging certain Waqf Act provisions that grant special status to waqf properties.

* HC sought responses of the News Broadcasters and Digital Standards Authority, a news channel, and a TV journalist on a plea by activist Shehla Rashid seeking an unambiguous and unequivocal apology to her to mitigate the damage caused to her reputation by airing alleged one-sided defamatory broadcast in which wild allegations were leveled against her by her estranged father.

* Police told HC that a laptop and other devices seized from Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair are deposited with the forensic science laboratory for recovering data that needs to be analysed regarding an alleged objectionable tweet posted by him in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

* HC asked the Railways to make all possible endeavours to ensure free-of-charge human assistance and wheelchair are provided to differently-abled people at its stations.

* HC listed for hearing on January 31 pleas concerning the legal status of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) under the Constitution and the Right to Information Act.

* HC sought the stand of the Centre and the city government on a plea seeking medical termination of pregnancy of a 16-year-old girl, who was in a “close and consensual relationship”, without reporting the matter to the local police.

*Observing that the condition of legal education, including its infrastructure, is “nothing but worrying”, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to constitute special expert teams to conduct surprise visits to law colleges in the country.

