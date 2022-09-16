Man shot dead during party in north Delhi

A 20-year-old man was shot dead during a party in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Nazim, a resident of Kabir Basti here, was rushed to Hindu Rao hospital by his neighbour Rahul around 12.20 am on Friday where doctors declared him dead, they said.

During inquiry, it was found that on the night of the incident, Nazim, along with some of his other friends Rishi, Wazid, Zaid, Wasif, Amaan, Bhurey, Sujal and Arbaz, was having liquor at the first floor of a building on Main Malkaganj Road, Kabir Basti, a senior police officer said.

During the party, Sujal and Bhurey started accusing Nazim of leaking information about the group and that Amaan should do something about it. Sujal asked him to shoot at Nazim using the country-made pistol which he had given to Amaan earlier, the officer said.

In a fit of rage, Amaan fired at Nazim, following which the victim fell on the floor and others went downstairs. Rishi brought the body of Nazim on the ground floor and asked Rahul to take him to hospital in an auto-rickshaw where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

One used bullet case and blood was found at the spot. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered at Subzi Mandi police station, the DCP said.

The accused, Amaan, a resident of Malkaganj, Kabir Basti, has been arrested. The blood-stained clothes and weapon used in the murder have been recovered, Kalsi added.

