Afghan national arrested on charges of smuggling drugs in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:13 IST
An Afghan national and his accomplice were arrested here on Friday after drugs worth Rs 7 crore were found in their possession, police said.

An FIR was registered in connection with this at the Sector 5 police station and they are being interrogated, ACP (Crime) Preetpal Singh Sangwan said.

He said 1.3 kg heroin, 1.4 kg caffeine and 993 grams of a white substance were found in their possession.

According to the police, information was received that two people involved in smuggling of illegal drugs were staying in a building near the Sheetla Mata temple. In the presence of a duty magistrate, a police team searched the building and found the drugs, they said.

The duo were identified as Nisar Ahmed of Afghanistan and Asikul Sheikh, who is from West Bengal, the police said.

The Afghan national did not have a valid visa, they added.

