Former ACS Awanish K Awasthi appointed as advisor to CM Yogi

Former Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish K Awasthi has been appointed as the advisor of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government said on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:14 IST
Former ACS Awanish K Avasthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Awasthi served as the ACS to the Uttar Pradesh government. He retired from the post on August 31, and today, 16 days after his retirement, he was again shown faith by the UP CM

Awasthi has been an ex-IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre of the 1987 batch. He has served in various posts for the government and CM Yogi has again shown faith in his trusted advisor for help in the state government projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

