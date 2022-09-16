Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL107 DL-AAP-LD-MLA-ACB AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch New Delhi: The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a graft case, officials said. DEL97 LIQUOR POLICY-LDALL RAIDS Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ''scare and threaten'' everyone, alleges Kejriwal New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Friday conducted fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country including at the Delhi residence of a YSRCP MP as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, official sources said. DEL100 SC-CASES-BINNED IN ONE STROKE SC trashes 13,147 old cases in one stroke to unclog justice delivery system at top court New Delhi: In a big step towards unclogging the top judiciary burdened with humongous pendency of cases, the Supreme Court has, in one massive sweep, binned 13,147 old ''diarized but unregistered'' cases, including one filed more than three decades ago. By Manohar Lal BOM25 MH-FOXCONN-FADNAVIS Foxconn row: 'Gujarat not Pakistan', says Fadnavis; alleges graft in availing subsidy during Uddhav govt Mumbai: Amid mounting criticism over Gujarat bagging a multi-billion Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the neighbouring state was not a part of Pakistan and alleged a ''10 per cent commission'' had to be paid for availing any subsidy during the previous Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) government.

BOM16 GJ-COURT-MEVANI Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 rioting case Ahmedabad: A court in Ahmedabad on Friday sentenced Gujarat Congress's working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani and 18 others to six months' simple imprisonment in a 2016 case of rioting.

DEL77 DL-FIRECRACKERS-BAN Delhi pollution control body issues order banning firecrackers till January 1 New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1. DEL73 ED-CHINESE LOAN APPS-2NDLD FUNDS FREEZE Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46 cr kept in payment gateway accounts New Delhi: The ED Friday said it has frozen Rs 46.67 crore funds of merchant entities kept in online payment gateway accounts of Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree and Paytm following raids this week against a ''Chinese-controlled'' investment token app. DEL96 DL-DU-2NDLD CUET-SCORES Delhi University to use 'normalised scores' to prepare merit lists New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said it will consider the subject-based normalised Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23. CAL13 CBI-RECRUITMENT-LD COURT School job scam: Court remands ex-Bengal minister, former chief of edu board in CBI custody Kolkata: A special court here on Friday remanded former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in CBI custody till September 21 on a prayer by the agency seeking to question him in connection with a school recruitment scam. BUSINESS DEL103 BIZ-LD SMALL COMPANIES Govt revises definition of small cos; reduced compliance burden for more firms New Delhi: The government has revised the paid-up capital and turnover thresholds for small companies that will help reduce the compliance burden on more entities. DEL101 BIZ-RBI-LD ECONOMY RBI article favours frontloading of monetary policy actions to tame inflation Mumbai: An RBI article on Friday favoured frontloading of monetary policy actions, such as interest rate hikes, to contain inflationary pressures without sacrificing medium-term economic growth prospects.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-JOURNALIST Prophet row: SC reserves order on news anchor Navika Kumar's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by journalist Navika Kumar seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against her over controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her. LGD19 DL-HC-MEDIA HC asks NBDSA, news channel, journalist to respond to activist's plea for apology New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought responses of the News Broadcasters and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), a news channel, and a TV journalist on a plea by activist Shehla Rashid seeking an unambiguous and unequivocal apology to her to mitigate the damage caused to her reputation by airing alleged one-sided defamatory broadcast in which wild allegations were levelled against her by her estranged father.

FGN97 SCO-PM-LDALL PUTIN PM Modi presses President Putin to end conflict in Ukraine; says 'today's era is not of war' Samarkand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying ''today's era is not of war'' even as he called for finding ways to address the global food and energy security crisis.

