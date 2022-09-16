Left Menu

Russia's Putin: We are not in a hurry in Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was not in a hurry to finish its "special military operation" in Ukraine and that it was gradually taking control of Ukrainian territory.

Putin was speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

