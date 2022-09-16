Putin urges removal of export curbs for Russian and Belarusian fertilisers
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:30 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for the resolution of remaining problems for exports of Russian fertilisers and the removal of export restrictions on Belarusian fertilisers caused by Western sanctions.
Russian exporters of fertilisers are experiencing problems with freight and insurance, Putin told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Putin
- Russian
- Belarusian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why Vladimir Putin still has widespread support in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is weaponising energy; alleges US
Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'weaponising' energy:US
UK PM Liz Truss promises to deal 'hands-on' with energy crisis which she says has been caused by Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war.
What is Vladimir Putin’s next move in the face of Ukrainian battlefield victories?