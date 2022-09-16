Left Menu

Putin urges removal of export curbs for Russian and Belarusian fertilisers

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:30 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for the resolution of remaining problems for exports of Russian fertilisers and the removal of export restrictions on Belarusian fertilisers caused by Western sanctions.

Russian exporters of fertilisers are experiencing problems with freight and insurance, Putin told reporters.

