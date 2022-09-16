Putin says Russia has resources to mediate in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had the "resources" to mediate in a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a series of border skirmishes broke out this week.
The fighting ended in a ceasefire two days ago after more than 200 people were killed, according to figures from the two countries.
