Putin says Russia has resources to mediate in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:33 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had the "resources" to mediate in a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a series of border skirmishes broke out this week.

The fighting ended in a ceasefire two days ago after more than 200 people were killed, according to figures from the two countries.

