UN allows Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address world leaders next week via video

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:39 IST
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday allowed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.

The decision was adopted with 101 votes in favor, 7 votes against and 19 abstentions.

