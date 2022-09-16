UN allows Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address world leaders next week via video
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday allowed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.
The decision was adopted with 101 votes in favor, 7 votes against and 19 abstentions.
