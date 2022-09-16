Left Menu

Army chief visits Western Command HQ, briefed on operational preparedness

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited the headquarters of the Western Command where he was briefed on operational preparedness of the theatre, officials said on Friday.The Chief of the Army Staff also interacted with officers and troops during his visit.General Manoj Pande COAS visited HQ westerncomdIA was briefed on operational preparedness of the theatre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:52 IST
Army chief visits Western Command HQ, briefed on operational preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited the headquarters of the Western Command where he was briefed on operational preparedness of the theatre, officials said on Friday.

The Chief of the Army Staff also interacted with officers and troops during his visit.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS visited HQ @westerncomd_IA & was briefed on operational preparedness of the theatre. #COAS interacted with officers & troops and exhorted them to remain steadfast & resolute. #IndianArmy #InStridewithTheFuture,'' the Army tweeted on Friday.

The Army's Western Command celebrated its platinum jubilee on Thursday.

Raised on September 15, 1947, the Western Command, which is now headquartered at Chandimandir in Haryana, has covered itself in glory in its role as 'Guardians of the West' -- the 1965 and 1971 wars -- as well as humanitarian and disaster relief work.

The Army chief's visit to the Western Command headquarters comes a few days after he had visited Ladakh.

Gen Pande had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh on September 10 as part of his two-day visit.

He flew in an Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force in the Ladakh sector on Sunday and was also briefed about its capabilities and roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022