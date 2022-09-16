Mumbai: 2 held for cheating insurance firm with false vehicle details

Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating a general insurance firm and its clients, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

He identified the accused as Vikeshkumar Singh (39) and Abdul Razzak Shaikh (32), both of whom were arrested on Wednesday by Unit III of the Crime Branch.

''They would visit the website of an online insurance and general insurance aggregator, fill false information about vehicles to cheat insurance companies and customers. They used to show two-wheelers while seeking insurance for four wheelers and three wheelers and would siphon off the difference in premium,'' he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed at NM Joshi Marg police station, a case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, forgery and other offences, he said.

They duo has been remanded in police custody till September 22, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)