Man picks up fight with siblings, kills one of them

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a person who intervened in a fight in Badlapur in Thane district, a police official said.

Pushkar Dhule and Shivam More had an altercation on Thursday night, and the latter's brother Shubham, who intervened to stop the two, was beaten to death, Senior Inspector AW Padval of Badlapur East police station said.

The incident happened in Katrap village, he added.

