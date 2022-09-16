Nagpur: Man stabbed to death by five persons, friend critically injured

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by five persons in Seminary Hills area of Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

Harsh Dange (22) and his friend Aniket Kasar were standing near a tea-stall when a fight broke out between them and one Dipanshu Pandit (19), he said.

''Pandit and four of his friends stabbed to death Dange. Kasar is critical. Efforts are on to nab the five,'' the Gittikhadan police station official said.

