Delhi logs 123 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital logged 123 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 1.16 per cent, as per a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital logged 123 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 1.16 per cent, as per a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Friday. The city had reported 116 fresh infections yesterday.

With this, the active cases in the city rose to 552 which was 546 on Thursday. According to the bulletin, 117 COVID patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the city rose to 19,75,219.

No deaths were reported during this period. The death toll remained at 26,497. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 24,604 COVID vaccine shots were administered in the last 24 hours in the city which increased the city's cumulative tally to 3,69,55,678.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,298 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. India's Active caseload currently stands at 46,748 which accounts for 0.1 per cent of the total infections.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has seen 5,916 recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours which has taken the total recoveries to 4,39,47,756. The total recovery rate is currently 98.71 per cent. The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.89 per cent while the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 1.70 per cent.

So far, India has conducted a total of 89.09 crore Covid tests, of which 3,33,964 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

