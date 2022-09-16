CNI's Jabalpur diocese bishop sent to jail in cheating case

A special court on Friday sent P C Singh, bishop of the Church of North India's (CNI) Jabalpur Diocese arrested in an alleged cheating case, to judicial remand for 14 days.

Singh was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday.

The priest was produced before the special court handling cases related to economic offences and it sent him to jail under 14-day judicial custody, Superintendent of Police (EOW) Devendra Singh Rajput told PTI.

Singh was produced before the court on completion of his four-day EOW remand, he said.

Advocates Anil Khare and Anshuman Singh, representing Singh, told the court the case against their client has been registered without verification of allegations made in a complaint.

On Monday, Singh was detained at the Nagpur airport in neighbouring Maharashtra and later in the day placed under arrest by the EOW.

Last week, the EOW claimed to have recovered around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from the bishop's residence in Jabalpur during searches carried out after registration of the cheating case against Singh, who was then in Germany.

During the probe, the EOW found the bishop and his family have fixed deposits worth more than Rs 2 crore and 128 bank accounts.

The EOW had last month registered a case against Singh after a complaint alleged he indulged in financial misconduct in running an educational society, of which he was the chairman, the official said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Rs 2.70 crore collected as students' fees by the society's various institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-12 were allegedly transferred to religious institutions, misused and spent by the bishop for personal needs, an EOW official earlier said.

A case was then registered against Singh and former assistant registrar of firms and societies, B S Solanki, under Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery, among others. PTI COR LAL RSY RSY

