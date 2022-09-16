Left Menu

Delhi man arrested for duping people with false electricity bill message

The complainant also received a call from the fraudster who asked him to download an APK file on his mobile.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:27 IST
Delhi man arrested for duping people with false electricity bill message
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by sending messages falsely claiming that their electricity connection will be disconnected since the due amount was not paid, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Chand, a resident of Dwarka Sector-28, they said.

A complaint was lodged at the Cyber police station in which the complainant alleged that he received a WhatsApp message that stated his electricity will be disconnected as the previous month's bill was not updated, a senior police officer said. The complainant was also asked to contact with ''our electricity customer service'', the officer said. The complainant also received a call from the fraudster who asked him to download an APK file on his mobile. After installing the APK file, two amounts -- Rs 49,805 and Rs 49,645 -- were debited from the complainant's bank account, the officer said. During investigation, the location of the accused was zeroed down to Dwarka and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. Three mobile phones, 20 debit/credit cards, four cheque books etc. were recovered from their possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022