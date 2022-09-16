Family of man who died by suicide holds protest, allege police action in case

The family members of an assistant manager of a multinational company who died by suicide held a march here on Friday over alleged police inaction and demanded the arrest of the accused in the case.

The assistant manager had ended his life on August 30 after sending ''messages'' to company colleagues on their mobile phones. Police had registered an FIR under abatement to suicide but no arrests have been made in the case yet. More than 50 people including the wife and other family members of the deceased gathered at Kabir Bhawan Chowk at around 10 am and took out a march to the police commissioner's office. At the gate of the CP office, the family raised slogans against the company and the police.

''Sixteen days have passes but police have not made any headway into the case. When my family and I went to Sector-9A police station, the investigating officer there misbehaved with us and talked rudely. We want justice and immediate arrest of the accused,'' said the wife of the deceased.

ACP Manoj Kumar met the family and assured them of a fair investigation in the case.

''The case is under investigation and notice has been given to the company. CCTV footage has also been seized from there. We will inform the family of further action soon,'' Kumar said.

On August 30, Amit Kumar (40), a resident of Ravi Nagar colony, who worked as an assistant manager of a multinational company died by suicide after sending some messages to his colleagues on their mobile phones. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in his house.

