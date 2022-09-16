2 get death penalty for killing father, son to grab their shop in Lucknow
A court here on Friday awarded death penalty to two people for killing a man and his son in an attempt to grab their shop in the Hazratganj area 17 years ago. Additional District Judge Foolchandra Kushwaha also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh on each of the convicts – Vijai Prakash Sharma and his son Dheeraj Sharma.
He ordered that of the fined amount, Rs 8 lakh will be paid to the dependents of the deceased – Krishna Kumar Gupta and his son Kapil Gupta – as compensation. Pronouncing the verdict, the judge said, ''The incident falls in the rarest of rare category as it also affected adversely the family of the deceased and the society as a whole.'' In an FIR lodged at Hazratganj Police Station on April 16, 2005, it was stated that Vijai Prakash Sharma and his son arrived at the shop of Krishna Kumar Gupta and his son Kapil Gupt and demanded its immediate possession.
This led to an argument during which Dheeraj handed over a gun to his father and egged him on to shoot Krishna Kumar Gupta. At this, Vijai Prakash Sharma fired upon Krishna Kumar. When Kapil dashed toward his father to save him, Vijai shot him too.
