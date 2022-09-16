BRIEF-Kremlin spokesman rejects Ukraine President's offer to restart Russian ammonia exports in exchange for prisoners of war -Tass
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:06 IST
Sept 16 (Reuters) -
* KREMLIN SPOKESMAN REJECTS UKRAINE PRESIDENT'S OFFER TO RESTART RUSSIAN AMMONIA EXPORTS IN EXCHANGE FOR PRISONERS OF WAR -TASS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
