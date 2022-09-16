UP: Five get rigorous imprisonment for killing advocate in 2017

A court here has sentenced five people to rigourous imprisonment in connection with the murder of an advocate in 2017.

The advocate, Ram Gopal Singh, was shot dead in Ram Nagar Colony under Vrindavan police station limits.

''The court also imposed Rs 17,000 fine on four accused while the fifth accused, Govinda, was slapped with a fine of Rs 18,000,'' Assistant district government counsel Bhishm Dutt Singh Tomar said.

The ADGC said Nandlal, Fannu alias Virendra, Govinda, Rinku and Rupa -- all resident of Rajpur -- indiscriminately fired at the advocate around 9.30 pm on October 26, 2017 when he was out for evening walk along with his son in his colony.

His son, Hemant Singh, escaped the attack as he laid down on the ground during firing, officials said.

The advocate was rushed to Nayati Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to officials, the FIR against the five was filed based on the complaint of the advocate's son at Vrindavan police station on the same night.

Ram Gopal Singh earlier ran a real estate business with the accused.

Accused Govinda remained in jail from beginning till pronouncement of judgment since a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.

The officials said the accused initially claimed innocence and that they had been implicated by police. However, their guilt was established on the basis of 10 witnesses produced by ADGC, medical report etc.

The defence counsel pleaded the court for a lenient view considering the age of the kids of the accused while the ADGC contended for exemplary punishment since the five had committed a heinous crime.

The Additional District Judge (III) awarded rigourous life sentence to accused Nandlal, Fannu alias Virendra, Rinku and Rupa with a fine of Rs 17,000 each, while Govinda was awarded life sentence with a fine of Rs 18,000 as the country-made pistol was recovered from him, the officials stated.

The accused will have to undergo for additional sentence of one month in case they fail to deposit the fine, the officials said, adding all the sentences would run concurrently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)