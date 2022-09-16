Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan says intense fighting taking place on border with Tajikistan

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:36 IST
Kyrgyzstan says intense fighting taking place on border with Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan's border service reported "intense battles" with Central Asian neighbour Tajikistan on Friday and said it had seen additional Tajik forces and equipment being moved to the border.

In a statement, the border service said its forces were continuing to repel Tajik attacks. Both countries have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal.

Separately, the head of the Kyrgyz state committee on national security was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying military casualties had been high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022