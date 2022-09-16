Four die inside well due to asphyxiation in Andhra's Krishna

Left Menu

Four people, including a 55-year-old man and his son, died of suffocation inside an old well in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district on Friday evening, police said.The deaths took place in Bantumilli village, about 30 km from here, Machilipatnam DSP M.

Four people, including a 55-year-old man and his son, died of suffocation inside an old well in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Friday evening, police said.

The deaths took place in Bantumilli village, about 30 km from here, Machilipatnam DSP M. Bhasha said.

V. Ramarao went into the deep old well for de-silting to improve the water flow, but suffocated to death. His son, V. Laxman (33), immediately jumped into the well to save him, but met a similar fate.

Two other villagers, identified as P. Srinivas (54) and K. Ranga (32), also entered the well to rescue them, but died due to asphyxiation.

After receiving information about the incident, revenue and police officials reached the village and took out the bodies from the well.

Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh visited the spot and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin of the deceased.

A case has been registered at Bantumilli police station and the matter is being probed, the DSP said.

