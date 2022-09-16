One member of Neeraj Bawania gang in Delhi Police net, bulletproof car seized

The Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawania gang and recovered a bulletproof Scropio from him. Apart from this, the police have also recovered four pistols and about 70 live cartridges from him.

Just a few days ago, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) had raided the places of gangsters not only in Delhi but also in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. The NIA had been following the nefarious activities of the gangster and thus recovered a bulletproof Scropio from the Neeraj Bawania gang. The said car was used by gangster Neeraj Bawania during his parole.

According to DCP Outer North Devesh Kumar Mahla, Police got information regarding the suspicious movement of some miscreants in the area in a black Scorpio which had been converted into a bulletproof vehicle. According to DCP Outer North Devesh Kumar Mahla, "A special team was formed soon after this information and after investigation, a bulletproof Scorpio car was seized from the parking lot of a house. The car is registered in the name of a close friend of Neeraj Bawania while the house from whose parking lot was recovered is in the name of Neeraj's family".

The Scorpio was seized at the behest of Neeraj's close henchman Sonu, while 4 pistols and about 70 live cartridges were recovered from another Hector car. Police arrested Sonu, a member of the Neeraj Bawania gang. Apart from this, Delhi Police will soon share information about this case with the NIA so that such gangs engaged in strengthening their roots in Delhi can be cracked down.

"Outer-North district Police has arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawania gang. A bulletproof Scorpio and SUV along with a huge quantity of arms and cartridges have been recovered," Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North Delhi said. (ANI)

