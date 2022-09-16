Left Menu

Pune: `Sex Tantra' camp called off after controversy

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:50 IST
A `Sex Tantra Camp' in the city which offered training in various tantra techniques was cancelled on Friday following opposition from various outfits and a case was filed against its organisers, police said.

The three-day course with a fee of Rs 15,000 organized during the Navratri festival had made many right-wing outfits see red.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 292 which deals with the offence of obscenity was registered against Ravi Singh, a member of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Foundation which had allegedly organized it, said an official.

