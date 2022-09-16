Left Menu

UIDAI to form district panels to monitor Aadhaar use in Odisha

With the Odisha government stressing the need for simplification of enrolment for Aadhaar and its usage, the Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI on Friday said that district-level committees would be formed in the state for the purpose.Aadhaar registration in the age group of 18 and above is reaching 100 per cent in Odisha, UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Dr Saurav Garg said while attending a workshop on Aadhaar uses here.Odisha is a lead and robust user state of Aadhaar data.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:53 IST
UIDAI to form district panels to monitor Aadhaar use in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

With the Odisha government stressing the need for simplification of enrolment for Aadhaar and its usage, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday said that district-level committees would be formed in the state for the purpose.

Aadhaar registration in the age group of 18 and above is reaching 100 per cent in Odisha, UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Dr Saurav Garg said while attending a workshop on Aadhaar uses here.

“Odisha is a lead and robust user state of Aadhaar data. District level committees would be formed for monitoring proper use and enrolment of Aadhaar,” he said.

Earlier inaugurating the workshop, Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said simplifying the use of Aadhaar accelerates ease of living while ensuring effective and accurate delivery of various public services. He advised different departments to have a detailed interaction with UIDAI officers and get all their doubts clarified for enhancing the use of Aadhaar numbers.

Mohapatra also emphasized the need for enrolment of babies, old and infirm people who are not able to come to Aadhaar enrolment centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022