Man held for trying to enter MHA building

Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly trying to enter the building of Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, one Akash Kumar Sinha tried to enter the MHA building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said. A case under sections 170, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act was registered at Parliament Street police station, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)