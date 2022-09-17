Left Menu

Soccer-Diallo under investigation linked to attack on PSG women's team mate - prosecutors

Former Paris St Germain women's midfielder Aminata Diallo has been placed under formal investigation and is being detained by police linked to an attack on one of her team mates, the Versailles prosecutor's office said on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-09-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 00:22 IST
Soccer-Diallo under investigation linked to attack on PSG women's team mate - prosecutors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Former Paris St Germain women's midfielder Aminata Diallo has been placed under formal investigation and is being detained by police linked to an attack on one of her team mates, the Versailles prosecutor's office said on Friday. Diallo is being investigated on charges of serious bodily harm, the prosecutor's office said, adding that the player was being temporarily held as she awaits a court hearing about the pretrial detention.

Diallo's manager and lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The case dates back to November, 2021 when PSG's Kheira Hamraoui was attacked by two masked men, who dragged her out of a car and assaulted her, local media reported. Diallo had been the driver of the car.

Hamraoui suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment but she later resumed playing for PSG. Diallo, who has repeatedly denied her involvement, was questioned by French authorities after the incident but was released.

Four other suspects have been placed under investigation linked to the incident, the prosecutor's office said. "All four alleged Diallo ... was the instigator of the assault, in order to allow her to be given the place of the victim (in the PSG team) in future games," it added.

Le Parisien on Friday reported that prosecutors had closely monitored Diallo recently, including tapping her phone, on suspicion she and her accomplices could have been planning further action against Hamraoui, citing unnamed sources. Diallo left PSG this year after the club ended negotiations to extend her contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022