Entrance closed to accessible queue for queen's coffin in London
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 01:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government said on Friday that an accessible queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying in state had been paused.
The government's culture department said on Twitter that the queue, for people who have specific accessibility requirements or who are unable to stand for long periods of time, would resume at midday on Saturday.
