Top Armenian official unhappy with response of Russian-led alliance -Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 01:22 IST
The speaker of Armenia's parliament on Friday said he was unhappy with the response of a Russian-led military alliance to Yerevan's request for help in a conflict with Azerbaijan, Interfax news agency reported.
The speaker, Alen Simonyan, also told national television that Armenia expected more tangible steps from Russia, not just statements, Interfax said. Armenia asked the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation to intervene, but so far it has just sent a fact-finding team to the region.
