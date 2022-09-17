Left Menu

Top Armenian official unhappy with response of Russian-led alliance -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 01:22 IST
Top Armenian official unhappy with response of Russian-led alliance -Interfax

The speaker of Armenia's parliament on Friday said he was unhappy with the response of a Russian-led military alliance to Yerevan's request for help in a conflict with Azerbaijan, Interfax news agency reported.

The speaker, Alen Simonyan, also told national television that Armenia expected more tangible steps from Russia, not just statements, Interfax said. Armenia asked the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation to intervene, but so far it has just sent a fact-finding team to the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022