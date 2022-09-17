Rosneft says it could challenge Germany in court over subsidiary move
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 01:23 IST
Rosneft said on Friday it could go to court to challenge a decision by Berlin to take the firm's German subdisary under trusteeship.
In a statement, Rosneft said the move was illegal. Germany, citing the need to protect the economy, is taking over the business' Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel.
