Special master examining Trump documents to hold first hearing on Tuesday

An independent arbiter, known as a special master, appointed to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from ex-President Donald Trump's Florida estate last month will hold a first hearing on Tuesday, according to a court filing.

Lawyers should submit agenda items by close of business on Monday, Special Master Raymond Dearie- who was appointed this week- said in the document.

