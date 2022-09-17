Special master examining Trump documents to hold first hearing on Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 02:51 IST
An independent arbiter, known as a special master, appointed to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from ex-President Donald Trump's Florida estate last month will hold a first hearing on Tuesday, according to a court filing.
Lawyers should submit agenda items by close of business on Monday, Special Master Raymond Dearie- who was appointed this week- said in the document.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Florida
- Raymond
Advertisement