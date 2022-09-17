Israeli attacks vicinity of Syria's Damascus -Syrian state media
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 03:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 03:44 IST
Israel has carried out an attack on the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus, Syrian state news media reported early on Saturday.
Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli attack on the southern region, according to state media. There were no immediate details of casualties or damages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
