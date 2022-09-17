Left Menu

U.S. vows continued deployment of strategic assets after N.Korea nuclear law

They also pledged to strengthen the alliance's missile response capabilities and posture. Last week, North Korea officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearization talks.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 04:04 IST
U.S. vows continued deployment of strategic assets after N.Korea nuclear law

The United States and South Korea on Friday denounced North Korea's first-use nuclear doctrine unveiled this month as "escalatory and destabilizing" and Washington vowed to continue to deploy and exercise strategic assets to deter and respond to Pyongyang.

A joint statement after a vice ministerial-level meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), the first convening of the body since 2018, reiterated the "ironclad" U.S. commitment to defend South Korea and said any North Korean nuclear attack would be met with an "overwhelming and decisive response." The statement said the countries "committed to continue efforts to employ all elements of both countries' national power to strengthen the Alliance deterrence posture."

"The United States committed to strengthen coordination with the ROK to continue to deploy and exercise strategic assets in the region in a timely and effective manner to deter and respond to the DPRK and enhance regional security," it said, referring to South Korea and North Korea by the initials of their official names. The statement referred to combined training of F-35A fighter jets in July and an upcoming deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the region "as a clear demonstration of such U.S. commitment."

It noted that the EDSCG delegation had inspected a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber and said the two countries would look to enhance strategic readiness through improved information sharing, training, and exercises. They also pledged to strengthen the alliance's missile response capabilities and posture.

Last week, North Korea officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearization talks. Observers say Pyongyang appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-U.S. president Donald Trump in 2018 failed to persuade Kim to abandon his weapons development.

In their statement, the United States and South Korea reaffirmed that a resumption of nuclear testing "would be met with a strong and resolute whole-of-government response" and the two countries to "stand ready for all possible scenarios."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022