Delhi HC issues notice to police on pleas of Tahir Hussain seeking quashing of 3 FIRs

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi police and other respondents on the pleas moved on behalf of former MCD Councillor, Tahir Hussain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 07:50 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi police and other respondents on the pleas moved on behalf of former MCD Councillor, Tahir Hussain. The petitioner sought the quashing of 3 FIRs registered at Khajuri Khas police station in connection with the North East Delhi violence of February 2020. He has also sought a stay on proceedings related to these matters.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued notice to Delhi police and complainants in the matter. Meanwhile, the court refused to grant a stay on the proceedings before the trial court. The special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad accepted notice for Delhi Police.

The court will further hear the petitions on January 25, 2023. The counsel for petitioner Tahir Hussain submitted that all the FIRs are related to the same incident, only the victim/complainants are different.

It is also submitted that the charge sheets have been filed and slated for argument on charge before the trial court. The counsel submitted that these FIRs are related to rioting, arson, damaging the public and criminal conspiracy. If the petitioner has been accused of a larger conspiracy of Delhi riots, then how can he be accused of conspiracy in these riots matters?

Tahir Hussain is also an accused in a case related to a larger conspiracy of North East Delhi riots, 2020. He was booked under UAPA by the Special cell of Delhi police along with Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Jargar and others accused in the matter. He is also an accused in the matter related to the alleged murder of IB personnel Ankit Sharma. He is also an accused in some more cases related to riots. He is also an accused in a money laundering case related to riots and has been in custody since his arrest in the case. (ANI)

