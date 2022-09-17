China says Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a post on Saturday.
Reuters on Thursday that Wang would likely attend, according to a British foreign office source.
