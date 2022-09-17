Left Menu

KCR unfurls tricolour on ‘Telangana National Integration Day’

The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday unfurled the national flag on Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) here, to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's annexation to the Indian union.

Rao unfurled the tricolour few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

In his address, he said, “My heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. On September 17, 1948 Telangana became an integral part of India. It transformed from dynastic rule into the democratic phase.'' Telangana recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days, he noted. The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

