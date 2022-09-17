KCR unfurls tricolour on ‘Telangana National Integration Day’
The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday unfurled the national flag on Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) here, to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's annexation to the Indian union.
Rao unfurled the tricolour few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.
In his address, he said, “My heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. On September 17, 1948 Telangana became an integral part of India. It transformed from dynastic rule into the democratic phase.'' Telangana recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days, he noted. The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah asks AMC to resolve garbage disposal issue in localities of western Ahmedabad
Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Southern Zonal Council meet in Kerala Saturday
Abhishek Banerjee attacks Amit Shah, says 'cattle scam money gone to HM'
Amit Shah congratulates nation on commissioning of INS Vikrant
Amit Shah to chair 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kerala today