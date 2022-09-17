Left Menu

State media: Israeli strike hits Syrian airport, 5 killed

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 17-09-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 11:34 IST
State media: Israeli strike hits Syrian airport, 5 killed
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

An Israeli strike hit Damascus International Airport and other areas of the Syrian capital, killing five soldiers, state media reported on Saturday.

The state-run SANA News Agency said the strike hit around 12.45 am.

It said there had been some "material losses", without elaborating.

Israel hasn't directly acknowledged the strikes, but it comes amid a wider shadow war between the country and Iran.

It has struck the Damascus airport, as well as the airport in Aleppo, over fears it was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country to support President Bashar Assad and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022