Left Menu

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 11:49 IST
Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s close aide Hamid Ali after a raid by anti-corruption branch, officials on Saturday said.

The ACB had on Friday arrested Khan after conducting raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Ali's premise was one of the locations raided by the ACB on Friday.

According to officials, one unlicensed weapon, Rs 12 lakh in cash, and some cartridges were recovered from there.

Ali has been arrested by the southeast district police under Arms Act.

The anti-corruption agency seized Rs 24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons in all in raids at four locations.

The ACB had summoned Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as its chairman.

An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoing in the board.

As alleged in the FIR, the ACB's Friday statement said, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines and engaged in corruption and favouritism.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against the illegal recruitment, the statement had said.

Two FIRs have been registered by the ACB in southeast district pertaining to recovery of illegal weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022