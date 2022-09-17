Left Menu

Woman found dead in rented home in Delhi, husband missing

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a rented accommodation in northeast Delhis Maujpur area, police said on Saturday. The police received information around 8.50 am about a woman lying injured in a house in Street Number 13 in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 12:38 IST
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a rented accommodation in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Saturday. The police received information around 8.50 am about a woman lying injured in a house in Street Number 13 in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, a senior officer said. A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying dead. She had a sharp injury on her neck, the officer said. The deceased lived in the rented accommodation with her husband, who is yet to be traced, the police said. Further investigation is underway, they added.

