Varanasi BJP workers offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on Modi's b'day

On the occasion, the workers also distributed fruits and sweets, said Kishor Kumar Seth, media in-charge of the partys city unit. As part of the occasion, an exhibition on Modis life has been organised at Shaheed Udyan in Sigra area of the district, which will continue till September 19, said Seth.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 17-09-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 12:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
BJP workers on Saturday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday here in Varanasi --- his parliamentary constituency --- by worshipping 'Maa Ganga' and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. On the occasion, the workers also distributed fruits and sweets, said Kishor Kumar Seth, media in-charge of the party's city unit. Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari with workers performed the 'dugdhaabhishek' of Maa Ganga with 51 litres of milk and saffron mixed with water. Workers of 'Namami Gange' organised a cleanliness drive at the Namo Ghat, and also cut a cake to mark the PM's birthday.

At the Manokamna Siddh Hanuman Mandir located in Gilat Bazaar, 'akhand paath' (continuous reading) of Ramayan was held, and a 72-kg cake made using laddoo was cut. As part of the occasion, an exhibition on Modi's life has been organised at Shaheed Udyan in Sigra area of the district, which will continue till September 19, said Seth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

