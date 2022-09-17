Left Menu

Maha: Unidentified men open fire on labour contractor in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-09-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 13:45 IST
Maha: Unidentified men open fire on labour contractor in Thane
Unidentified persons opened fire on a labour contractor in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at Ghodbunder Road area of the city around 3.45 am, senior inspector Sulabha Patil of Chitalsar police station said. Ganesh Kokate was travelling in his car, when five motorcycle-borne men arrived at the scene and shot at the vehicle, she said.

Kokate did not sustain any injuries due to the shots that were fired at point-blank range, the official said, adding that the five accused fled the scene soon after.

The police were in the process of registering a case and a probe has been initiated into the incident, she said.

