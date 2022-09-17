Left Menu

Rajasthan: Kota youth gets life term for murder

PTI | Kota | Updated: 17-09-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A POCSO court here has awarded life term to a 19-year-old youth for murdering a man here three years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the convict.

Suspecting love affair with his sister, the convict, who was then just 16, murdered a 21-year-old fellow villager on March 21, 2019, and dumped his body near a pond under Bapawar police station limits.

The victim's amputed leg was recovered eight days later and the rest of the body a day after, following which a murder case was registered.

POCSO Court–III judge Deepak Dubey on Friday held the youth guilty of murder and convicted him to life term, public prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said.

The Rajasthan High Court had in February 2020 ordered to transfer the case to POCSO Court–III in Kota City.

Statements of at least 16 witnesses were recorded during the trial, Sharma said.

