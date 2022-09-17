Left Menu

Man held for printing counterfeit currency in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly printing counterfeit notes and Rs 7 lakh in fake currency was seized from his premises in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd here, police said. Based on a tip-off, the police raided the premises belonging to Rohit Shah, a salesman, in Jyotirling Nagar locality in Mankhurd, and seized fake currency of various denominations from his possession, an official said.

The police also recovered a printer, laptop, and other materials, worth more than Rs 2 lakh, used for printing fake currency, he said.

Shah, a resident of Kandivili, has been arrested under section 489-A (counterfeiting currency) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The police are probing how much fake currency the accused has pushed into the market and on whose directions he was printing such notes, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

