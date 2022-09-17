Rajnath on 3-day visit to Egypt from Sunday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-year visit to Egypt beginning Sunday to explore new initiatives to bolster bilateral defence ties.

The defence ministry said an MoU to provide further impetus to enhance defence cooperation between India and Egypt will also be signed during Singh's visit.

''Tomorrow, 18th September, I would be in Cairo, on a 3 day visit to Egypt,'' Singh tweeted.

''Looking forward to holding discussions with my counterpart, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki to further strengthen defence cooperation between both the countries,'' he said. The ministry said the two sides will review the bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries. ''The Raksha Mantri will also call on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The visit by Singh aims to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt,'' the ministry said in a statement.

