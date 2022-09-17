PM Modi gives mantra of "skilling, reskilling and upskilling" to youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is having an eventful day on his birthday, gave the mantra of "skilling, reskilling and upskilling" to the youth to keep upgrading their capabilities, and said that they should keep an eye on new developments taking place in their field of work. The Prime Minister said that it is necessary to ensure that the youth excel not only in studies but also in skills.

PM Modi was addressing the Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh of ITI which was being attended virtually by over 40 lakh students. "What you have learnt today will surely become the base of your future, but you have to upgrade your capabilities according to the future. So, when it comes to skill, your mantra should be skilling, reskilling and upskilling. Do keep an eye on what new is taking place in whatever field you are in," he said.

PM Modi also gave an insight into the job opportunities for the youth with the expansion of technology in the country. "In the last 8 years, the country has started new schemes with the inspiration of Lord Vishwakarma and has tried to revive its tradition of 'Shram Eva Jayate'. Today, the country is once again giving respect to skills, giving equal emphasis on skill development," he said.

"It is necessary that the Indian youth should be equally efficient in skill besides studies to make this century as the century of India. The first ITI in the country was made in 1950. Nearly 10,000 ITIs were brought up in the next seven decades. 5,000 new ITIs have been made in the last eight years of our government," PM Modi added. The Prime Minister emphasised on the skill development and said that it is "equally important" to have soft skills.

"Along with skill development, it is equally important for the youth to have soft skills. In ITIs emphasis is being given to it. It's because of the efforts of the government that today India has quality and diversity in skill," he said. Further stressing on the development of skills, PM Modi said, "More than 4 lakh new seats have been added in ITIs in the last eight years. The government is going to open more than 5,000 skill hubs to promote skill development at the school level. Experience-based learning is being encouraged in the New Education Policy that is implemented in the country. Skill courses are being introduced in schools."

The Prime Minister laid down the steps taken by the government for the students of ITI. "The government has taken another decision for the students of ITIs which is benefiting you all. The students who come to the ITIs after passing class 10th are being given the certificate of 12th pass easily through National Open School. This will make further studies easier. There is a special provision for the recruitment of the students taking technical training from ITIs in the army. They will get a chance in the army also," he said.

"When the youth comes out empowered with skills, then he also has an idea in his mind that how to start his work. To support this spirit of self-employment, today you also have the power of schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India and Standup India, which provide loans without guarantee," PM Modi added. The Prime Minister also detailed the job opportunities for the pass-outs of the ITIs in the era of technology.

"Job opportunities are increasing with the expansion of technology in the country. When the country is spreading optical fibre in every village, and opening lakhs of common service centres, opportunities are being created for the students passing out of ITIs," he said. Prime Minister Modi turned 72 today, on the occasion of which the BJP is organising various programmes across the country. (ANI)

